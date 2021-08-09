Weight Tank VT-72 Tube Mic Preamp Launches
St. Louis, MO (August 9, 2021)—Weight Tank, a sub-brand of Locomotive Audio, has released a new updated version of its WT-72 tube microphone preamp and DI. Best known for their use at Abbey Road on Beatles albums, original V72 amplifier modules had a factory set fixed gain of 34 dB (modified to 40 dB at Abbey Road). With further modification, they could be set to even higher amounts of gain. Other than input or output attenuation, it is difficult to change audio level running through the modules on-the-fly.www.mixonline.com
