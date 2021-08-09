Weight Tank VT-72 Tube Mic Preamp Launches

The musician who appreciates good audio equipment and the hi-if enthusiast who is also a serious musician are rare breeds. Musicians often don’t seem to be bothered about sound quality. They appear to hear everything they want to with a basic pair of headphones or desk monitors, which explains why the use of the Yamaha NS-10 (one of the fiercest small speakers of its era) in so many studios of the ‘80s and ‘90s; they’re probably still around today. Bob Surgeoner who started Neat Acoustics in 1989 is the exception that proves the rule, he was a professional guitar player in the ‘80s and got into hi-fi by selling it from his home to make ends meet. Then he took the next step and opened a shop called North Eastern Audio Traders in Darlington and developed the Neat Petite to fill a gap in the market. In 1990 he took it to the Penta show at Heathrow and discovered that the trade appreciated his efforts and has focussed on speaker building ever since.