Blue Note, Audinate, Peltrix Team to Beat Latency for Long-Distance Performances

MewithoutYou kick off ‘The Beginning Of The End’ tour at Union Transfer. There’s always an end point with things – nothing lasts forever. It’s a fact of the finite existence of life and everything that encompasses it. It’s especially a fact with music, bands will break up eventually with the only dividing line being ones who broke up because of things they couldn’t control and ones who broke up on their own terms. Philadelphia indie rock act mewithoutYou are going down the latter route with this calendar year due to be their last. Because of COVID-19 pandemic, this farewell has been delayed, but on August 14 and 15 the band will be performing back-to-back hometown shows at Union Transfer to kick off “The Beginning Of The End” with the second night celebrating 15 years since the release of their third album Brother, Sister.