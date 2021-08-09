Blue Note, Audinate, Peltrix Team to Beat Latency for Long-Distance Performances
New York, NY (August 9, 2021)—Blue Note Entertainment Group may be known for its iconic, often vintage jazz clubs, but for more than a year, it has been looking to the future, collaborating with Audinate to explore potential uses for the latter’s Dante AV networking technology. The mission is a familiar one: to help musicians in different locations play together in real-time via the internet.www.mixonline.com
