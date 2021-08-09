Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ronnie Scott

UK’s AMPS Awards Nominations Announced

By Authors
mixonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon, UK (August 9, 2021)—AMPS, the UK-based Association of Motion Picture Sound, has announced the nominations for its eighth annual AMPS Awards, honoring excellence in documentary film audio and production technology. AMPS is a craft guild made up of more than 550 sound talents working in the film, television and games industries.

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Uk#The Amps#Diving#Factual#Amps
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Scott
Person
Delia Derbyshire
Related
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

WINNERS OF FIRST EVER EPSRC UK-RAS NETWORK AWARDS ANNOUNCED

Excellence and Achievement By UK Robotics and Autonomous Systems Community Recognised During Robotics Summer Showcase Closing Ceremony. London, United Kingdom, July 30th 2021—The winners of the first ever EPSRC UK Robotics and Autonomous Systems (UK-RAS) Network Awards were announced today, recognising excellence and achievement by the UK robotics and autonomous systems community during the past challenging year. The following winners across four key categories were revealed during today's online Closing Ceremony of the inaugural Robotics Summer Showcase:
EconomyHPCwire

2021 HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards Nominations Are Coming!

The nomination period is coming soon! Start thinking over who you would like to see on the ballot. These annual awards are a way for our community to recognize the best and brightest innovators within the global HPC community. Take some time this week to consider who made an impression on you this year and who you would like to nominate for the greatest achievements in HPC. Get ready to submit your nominees beginning Monday, August 9.
loudersound.com

Myles Kennedy announces December UK tour

Myles Kennedy will tour the UK later this year in support of his recent album The Ides Of March. The Alter Bridge frontman will play eight shows, kicking off on December 3 at the O2 Academy in Bristol, and climaxing 11 days later at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth. In-between, he'll play a number of other venues with the words "O2" and "Academy" in their names. Full dates below.
Theater & DanceDaily Gate City

GRP taking service award nominations

Great River Players is Now Accepting Nominations for the Outstanding Service Award 2021. This award is to honor those who have helped GRP work toward its mission of providing quality live entertainment to the community. Qualifications to receive the Award are:. At least 5 years of active involvement in any...
PoliticsShropshire Star

Town council nominated for prestigious national award

Great Dawley Town Council has been nominated for a prestigious national award. The National Association of Local Council’s (NALC) Star Council Award is the only award in England to recognise and celebrate the contribution parish and town councils make to their communities. People are being asked to vote for a...
TV & Videosiclarified.com

Apple TV+ Gets Eight Imagen Award Nominations

Apple TV+ has received eight Imagen Award nominations across five programs, including “Ted Lasso,” “The Mosquito Coast,” “Little Voice,” “Ghostwriter” and “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”. Last year, Apple made its Imagen Awards debut in the first year of eligibility with a matching eight Imagen Award nominations for original series...
Computersqualys.com

Qualys Research Nominated for Pwnie Awards 2021

Qualys is honored for the second time in a row after being nominated for five Pwnie Awards in 2020. The Pwnie Awards are an annual recognition celebrating the achievements of security researchers and the security community. Nominations are taken from the security community at large, and a panel of respected security researchers are reviewing the Active Nominations and will announce winners in each category at Black Hat USA 2021 on August 4, 2021 at 5:30pm PT.
Spartanburg, SCaudacy.com

106.3 WORD nominated for Star Awards

Each year the South Carolina Broadcasters Association presents its STAR Awards to outstanding members stations in several different categories recognizing achievement in radio or television programming. 106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM) along with our sister Audacy stations in the Greenville/Spartanburg market are members and have been nominated for several awards at this...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Madonna & Warner Music Group announce career-spanning partnership

WMG will now represent the pop star’s entire body of work. Madonna and Warner Music Group have announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog. With global sales of over 300 million records, Madonna is the best-selling female artist of all time, with countless accolades that include seven Grammy Awards, 24 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and numerous international trophies, including BRIT, Bravo Otto, Danish Music, Edison, GAFFA, International Dance Music, Ivor Novello, Juno, MTV, and World Music Awards, among many others across the globe. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.
Economymartechseries.com

Push Technology’s Diffusion Shortlisted for Two Prestigious UK Technology Awards

Latest Nominations builds on an award-winning year for Diffusion. Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced that the Diffusion Cloud Intelligent Event-Data Platform, has been shortlisted for ‘Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year’ at the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards, and ‘Cloud Product of the Year’ at the National Technology Awards.
New York City, NYmixonline.com

Goldcrest Post Sound Artists Garner Emmy Nominations for “The Queen’s Gambit”

NEW YORK CITY—Goldcrest Post sound artists have been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for their work on Netflix’s acclaimed limited series The Queen’s Gambit. Supervising Sound Editor Gregg Swiatlowski and Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer Eric Hirsch are nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (shared with Sound Designer Wylie Stateman, Sound Editors Leo Marcil, Mary Ellen Porto, Patrick Cicero, James David Redding III and Eric Hoehn, Music Editor Tom Kramer and Foley Artist Rachel Chancey). Hirsch is also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (shared with Hoehn, Production Mixer Roland Winke and Scoring Music Mixer Lawrence Manchester). Overall, the series received 18 Emmy nominations. Winners will be announced in September.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 announces Digital “Best of The Fest’” Line-Up

Following hot on the heels of the physical event at the Cineworld Leicester Square, Arrow Video FrightFest is presenting a five-day online edition, which will take place between Sept 1 and Sept 5. This ‘Best of the Fest’ gives audiences the opportunity to experience this year’s genre celebrations at home, while giving others the chance to catch up with the titles they might have missed at the Cineworld.
Electronicsmixonline.com

PreSonus Revelator io24 USB-C Interface Debuts

Baton Rouge, LA (August 10, 2021)—PreSonus has launched its new Revelator io24 USB-C audio interface, designed for both recording and streaming. The unit is built around high-headroom mic preamps, a two-channel loopback mixer, and extensive processing with the aim of providing professional-sounding results for streaming, podcasting and music production. The...
Musicmixonline.com

A ‘Reimagining’ at the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, As Recorded through Solid State Logic Duality δelta Console

Vienna, Austria, August 10, 2021 — The Olympics kicked off in spectacular fashion as hundreds of millions of viewers around the world watched more than 1,800 drones light up the night sky accompanied by a virtual performance of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Imagine” during the Opening Ceremony. The instrumental bed for the song, reimagined by Hans Zimmer and his Bleeding Fingers Music scoring composers collective, was recorded through a 96-channel Solid State Logic Duality δelta Pro Station console at Synchron Stage Vienna in Austria.
Businessmixonline.com

Lectrosonics Launches IFBlue Brand, Debuts First Products

Rio Rancho, NM ( August 12, 2021)—Lectrosonics has introduced a new brand, IFBlue, which it characterizes as a “value-priced brand.” IFBlue’s debut products include IFB (Interruptible Foldback) receiver packs and associated dock charging systems. The new IFBlue receivers are compatible with Lectrosonics IFBT4 transmitters, or any Lectrosonics Digital Hybrid Wireless...
Moviesbuffalonynews.net

Ram Alladi bags best director award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI/PNN): Ram Alladi's film Ra's Metanoia has won significant critical acclaim and awards for Gandhi's life. Shot entirely in New York and New Jersey, 'Ra's Metanoia' combines vintage film styling with state of the art computer-generated sets to create this spellbinding non-linear telling of Gandhi's life. Along with this sci-fi element, this periodic drama is of a 40-minute length. It depicts several events of his life, such as "Magic Spell of Book", childhood days with mother Putlibai, father Karamchand Gandhi's death, Bapu and Kasturba's companion at Aga Khan Palace detention camp and cream part of the film the "Night before January 30th 1948".
Musicwrir.org

The ABCs of British Breakfast music

This Saturday morning, Gene and Carmen are back as the The British Breakfast gets academic. This week we’ll be running through the alphabet, with band names from A-Z. Tune in for music of the British Isles from the 50’s to 2021!. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist.
TV Showstvcream.co.uk

The Reunion, Sunday, 11.00, BBC Radio 4

A lot of people on social media seemed to get a bit overexcited when they heard the words “The Day Today” and “reunion”, unaware it was actually an episode of this long-running series rather than them making a new episode – which, let’s face it, would probably be a bit rubbish. It’s actually thirty years to the week that On The Hour began, though it’s seemingly The Day Today we’re celebrating, which really is we think our favourite television programme of all time, an absolute masterpiece which was the cleverest and funniest thing we’d ever seen and, we think, one of the few pieces of satire – alongside Smashie and Nicey – that actually changed things because it did illustrate how pompous and indigestible news programmes had become and all the relentless Birtism did get toned down a bit. No Morris here, obviously, because he’s too busy being all mysterious, but we do hear from Armando, Coogan, Mackichan, Front and Schneider, which should be hugely entertaining and almost makes up for them not doing any commentaries on the DVD.
gigwise.com

Live Review: Gorillaz at The O2, London, 11/08/2021

Only a band of Gorillaz' stature could have filled The O2 arena for two nights in a row for the first time in over 500 days. It also takes a special kind of show to pull off a 31-song setlist without swathes of spectators leaving halfway through the performance. Gorillaz...
Entertainmentlionheartv.net

GMA Playlist aims to go global with Kapuso artists

GMA Network’s new sub-label GMA Playlist expressed their plans of going global. During the media conference on August 11, Senior Manager for Music Production Section Raquel S. Gacho shared plans of introducing Filipino music to the international market. “Of course, we know that Filipino talent can have acceptance all over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy