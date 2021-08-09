UK’s AMPS Awards Nominations Announced

A lot of people on social media seemed to get a bit overexcited when they heard the words “The Day Today” and “reunion”, unaware it was actually an episode of this long-running series rather than them making a new episode – which, let’s face it, would probably be a bit rubbish. It’s actually thirty years to the week that On The Hour began, though it’s seemingly The Day Today we’re celebrating, which really is we think our favourite television programme of all time, an absolute masterpiece which was the cleverest and funniest thing we’d ever seen and, we think, one of the few pieces of satire – alongside Smashie and Nicey – that actually changed things because it did illustrate how pompous and indigestible news programmes had become and all the relentless Birtism did get toned down a bit. No Morris here, obviously, because he’s too busy being all mysterious, but we do hear from Armando, Coogan, Mackichan, Front and Schneider, which should be hugely entertaining and almost makes up for them not doing any commentaries on the DVD.