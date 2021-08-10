Demonstrating peacefully for nuclear weapons end

More than 45 demonstrators protested Saturday, Aug. 7, for an end to nuclear weapons and marked the anniversaries of the atomic bombs being dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan during World War II. The Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance events began Friday, Aug. 6, with a morning "Names and Remembrance Ceremony" at the Y-12 National Security Complex main entrance. On Saturday, people gathered at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge for a "Rally, March and Demonstration for Abolition" and then walked to Y-12 for a later demonstration. A later event was held Saturday in Knoxville. Oak Ridge police reported no problems caused by the demonstrators in the city.