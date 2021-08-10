Body of missing swimmer at the Lake of the Ozarks pulled from the water

The body of a missing swimmer at the Lake of the Ozarks is found. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that divers found the body of Sean Jouglard, 21, of Illinois, just before 3:00 Monday afternoon. The Patrol and the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District began searching for Jouglard after he disappeared near the 20 mile marker of the main channel of the Lake Sunday evening. Troopers say Jouglard was on a passenger on a boat, and got off to swim, but never resurfaced. The Patrol warned boaters on Monday to avoid that area of the Lake while they conducted their search.