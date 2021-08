U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to make an appearance in District 1 on Friday, Aug. 6, to pitch the Safe Streets for All program. Secretary Buttigieg will tour the Buford Highway corridor, located in District 1 of DeKalb County at 1 p.m. He will be joined by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and local officials to view the New Peachtree Road Livable Centers Initiative Project. The project consists of construction of new pedestrian facilities by implementing a road diet along New Peachtree Road. The project will also include new asphalt resurfacing as well as landscape buffers and beautification features. Following the tour, a press conference will be held at the Doraville MARTA station.