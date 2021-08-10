Cancel
Public Health

Columbia City Council votes against mask mandate during contentious meeting

By Gloria Enloe
 6 days ago

The Columbia City Council votes against adopting mask mandate, after a meeting where emotions ran high and several City leaders grew visibly frustrated. The City Council held a special meeting Monday night to vote on adopting a mandate that would require masks be worn in public. Citizens wanting to speak on the issue filled Council chambers. Many were not wearing masks, even though they are required in city government buildings. Mayor Brian Treece announced that the City had already received over 700 comments on the issue. Saying nothing new could be learned, and that the crowd was being disruptive, Treece suspended public comment. This was met by boos from the crowd, and City Council member Pat Fowler objected to the decision, but it was upheld by a 4-2 vote.

Brian Treece
