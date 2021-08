Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has struck a deal to acquire Melbourne-based fintech Ferocia for AU$116 million to further bolster the bank's digital strategy. Under the deal, Bendigo will acquire 100% of the shares in Ferocia, which will see the two companies consolidate the ownership of their digital banking app, Up. Since its inception in 2018, Up has been operating under a collaboration model between Ferocia and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.