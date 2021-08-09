Cancel
Richland, WA

What’s up With the 7-Eleven Shut Downs? Jadwin Avenue, No way! [VIDEO]

By Patti Banner
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Look! No chains on the doors! I actually stopped at this 7-Eleven location today/Tuesday on Jadwin Avenue in Richland and purchased lotto tickets. I asked the clerk why they were closed and he replied that they were "short on help." Whatever! Glad to see the neighborhood store open again!. UPDATE!

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

#7 Eleven
Kennewick, WA
98.3 The KEY

Four Vehicles Were Smashed In Kennewick DUI [PHOTO]

Never a dull moment for the Kennewick Police Department. A late-night accident leaves four vehicles damaged and another vehicle wrecked in a front yard. The accident and arrest happened late Friday night in the 8000 block of West Hood in Kennewick. Kennewick Police posted the photos and incident on their...
Richland, WA
98.3 The KEY

Popular Richland School Sausage Fest Will be Drive-Thru Only

Just weeks after announcing Richland's Christ the King Sausage Festival was making a return to this year's fall schedule, school officials have opted to cancel traditional activities in favor of a drive-thru event. Sausage Fest is Christ the King's major fundraising event. 2021 was to mark the school's 45th annual...
Pasco, WA
98.3 The KEY

Popular New Restaurant to Open Monday in Pasco!

Fans of Costa Vida will have another location in Pasco to enjoy! The restaurant chain has announced that it will open its Tri-Cities 4th location on Monday, August 16th. The new Costa Vida is located at 6627 Burden Boulevard, Suite A, across from the Hapo Center. It's next to Proof Kitchen and the Sushi House. The new Costa Vida will be open Monday through Thursday from 11am till 9 pm. Friday and Saturday they're open from 11 am till 10pm, and closed on Sunday.
Kennewick, WA
98.3 The KEY

Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught Red Handed In Burbank Arrest

Kennewick Police along with the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Department made several arrests in Burbank after a search warrant uncovered stolen property. A Kennewick Police Department press release describes the incident as it went down:. This morning Kennewick Detectives, with the assistance of Deputies and Detectives with the Walla Walla...
Kennewick, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities SWAT Team Called to Kennewick Residence

The Tri-Cities SWAT team was deployed yesterday in Kennewick after a drive-by shooting suspect was holed up in their residence. The incident occurred in Pasco and then continued in Kennewick as the SWAT team was called to a residence on Gum Street in Kennewick. According to the police press release,...
Richland, WA
98.3 The KEY

Most Tri-Cities Taco Bells are OUT of Hot Sauce

I went to Taco Bell in Richland on Queensgate the other night and was shocked when I got my order. They told me they are out of Fire and Hot sauce packets, but we could have some Mild sauce if we wanted it. They said their truck didn't come in so they didn't get a delivery of their usual sauces. I went home and called a couple of other Taco Bells in the area to see if they had the same problem. The Taco Bell on G-Way in Richland has only Fire and Hot sauce packets, but no Mild or Diablo sauce. The Taco Bell in Kennewick on Columbia Center Blvd. is out of Hot and Fire sauces like the Queensgate location. The guy on the phone told me it would probably be a couple of weeks before they get any. What is this all about? Well, it's not hoarding. It is the same reason we've had shortages on some other things you may have heard about...the supply chain. Is it a shortage of truck drivers? Is it a shortage of hot sauce or factory workers who package it? Either way, the supplies are not making it down the roadways and to the restaurants. So check your refrigerator for your hot sauce collection, and see which one might go best with your Burrito Supreme. I love all of my hot sauces, but to me, Taco Bell sauce belongs on Taco Bell food. Just like Del Taco sauces belong on Del Taco food. I almost left my wife once because she put Jack In the Box hot sauce on an Egg McMuffin.
98.3 The KEY

Keep Cool in the Lower Valley! Another Public Pool Has Re-Opened!

With another heatwave expected to clobber the Yakima Valley next week, the timing could not be better for an official announcement that we received from the City of Toppenish earlier today. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and some budgetary issues, the public swimming pool in Toppenish (20 Asotin Ave.) is...
Richland, WA
98.3 The KEY

Why Would Richland Shoplifter Steal a Hand-Held Barcode Scanner?

Richland police would like your help in identifying the suspected shoplifter shown below. He apparently likes to hang around Target stores and Grocery Outlet. Oh sure, he stole the usual things a scumbag might steal from a store like that, but the weird thing is, he's also accused of stealing a handheld Barcode Scanner from one of the stores. This has me and the Richland Police baffled! Why in the heck would you steal a barcode scanner? Maybe you know someone who recently said oh, hey look at my cool barcode scanner!

