Reality Blurred's Andy Dehnart filed a Freedom of Information Act request for FCC complaints for Big Brother between 2016 and 2020 and, because of its abundant racism, the 2013 season. What he got were 20 letters from 2016 to 2020, but none from 2013. "The 20 letters are often fascinating, with some legitimate complaints and some bizarre comments," says Dehnart. "One person complained about 'sexual content on (the) internet, so I assume they contacted the FCC after their very first time using the Internet. Another person refers to Big Brother as 'a family show,' for which they must have a very different definition than I do."