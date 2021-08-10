Community garden attracts pollinators

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Not only is pollination essential for gardening, but it’s also one of the environment’s greatest functions. “A pollinator is a typically an insect, but there are some birds like hummingbirds, that would be considered a pollinator and their main job is to come to a flower, and typically they collect the pollen to go about their business for the day making honey or whatever they’re going to do with that,” said Monica Johnson, a gardener at Hagerstown Community Garden.