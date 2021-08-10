Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and southeastern Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 930 PM MDT/1030 PM CDT/ At 857 PM MDT/957 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Benkelman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Benkelman around 910 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH