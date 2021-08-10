Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and southeastern Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 930 PM MDT/1030 PM CDT/ At 857 PM MDT/957 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Benkelman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Benkelman around 910 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Cheyenne County, KS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy