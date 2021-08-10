Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 18:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has moved out of the warned area with scattered light rain showers continuing. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Anderson Canyon, Yellow Jacket Canyon and Canyon Diablo. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Two Guns, Ashurst Lake Campgrounds and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 222 and 230. This includes the following streams and drainages Diablo, Canyon, Little Colorado River, Yellow Jacket Canyon, Anderson Canyon, and Canyon Diablo Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Warren, Hermitage, Harrell, Hilo, Ingalls, Lanark, Moro Bay, Moro Bay State Park, Banks, Artesian, Gravelridge, Jersey, Marsden, Farmville, Vick, Mt Olive in Bradley County, Sumpter, Carmel, Johnsonville and Blanchton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Destin - Eglin AFB - Fort Walton Beach * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Okaloosa County EMA: 850-651-7150 or www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/home - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Carroll County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT MONDAY FOR CARROLL, SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD, SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON, SOUTHWESTERN PATRICK AND EAST CENTRAL WYTHE COUNTIES AND THE CENTRAL CITY OF GALAX At 1033 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Galax... Hillsville Fancy Gap... Cana Patterson... Ararat Indian Valley This includes the following streams and drainages Big Reed Island Creek, Ararat River, Archies Creek and Big Indian Creek.
Marion County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion; Sequatchie The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Marion County in east Tennessee South Central Sequatchie County in east Tennessee * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 518 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Fairmount, Powells Crossroads, Martin Springs, Sequatchie Cave, Haletown (guild), Hicks Gap State Park, Chimneys State Park, New Hope, Cartwright and Lone Oak.
Jackson County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTIES At 526 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the mountains above the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen in the headwaters of the French Broad River since 2 am. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the northwestern part of Transylvania County above Rosman. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rosman, Gorges State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Sapphire and Connestee. The headwaters of the French Broad River above Blantyre will continue to see rapid rises. In particular, at Rosman, the river gauge was already up to 10.2 feet and rising rapidly at 515 am. At a level of 10 feet, Hannah Ford Road will be flooded with is located between Rosman and Brevard. The river at Rosman will approach 11 feet by sunrise. At 11 feet, the river will approach homes along Depot Street in Rosman. Flood waters would inundate US 178 near the river gauge site. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...Highs will reach the mid 80s to mid 90s this afternoon. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions. Conditions will moderate overnight, but critical fire weather conditions are expected during the day on Monday.
Covington County, ALweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Covington TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Andalusia - Opp * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For local information, please refer to: - Covington County EMA: 334-428-2670 or www.covcounty.com/emergency-management-agency - For storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Chaffee County in central Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain Chalk Cliff areas in Chaffee county. The heaviest rain was falling just east of Alpine. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding in the Chalk Cliffs area in Chaffee County. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alpine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CHAFFEE COUNTY At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated rounds of thunderstorms moving across the Chalk Cliffs area in Chaffee county. This activity will have the potential to produce flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, will be possible in the mountains west of Buena Vista area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alpine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 249 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden, Harcuvar, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Aguila, Alamo Lake State Park and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 27 and 36. US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 39 and 44. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Powerline Wash, Alamo Wash, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Tiger Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Sols Wash, Cunningham Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Centennial Wash, Grass Wash, Santa Maria River, Salome Wash and Dead Horse Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bernalillo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 22:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Bernalillo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR BERNALILLO COUNTY At 1049 PM MDT, While heavy rainfall has mostly ended over the warned area, excessive runoff from previous strong thunderstorms will continue to move southwestward and downstream into the Hell`s Canyon arroyo. Fast flows in other smaller arroyos and flood channels near and between Carnuel and the Four Hills area of southeastern Albuquerque are also expected to continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southeastern Albuquerque, Carnuel and the Hell`s Canyon area. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 near Mile Marker 219. Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 164 and 173. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Henderson County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HENDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTIES At 621 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brevard, Mills River, Etowah, Looking Glass, Penrose, North Transylvania, Little River In Transylvania County, Forge Mountain, Horse Shoe and Connestee. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 515 AM MST/515 AM PDT/. * At 308 AM MST/308 AM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs to 12 miles northwest of Yuma Proving Ground to 9 miles north of Tyson, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 143. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 61. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 31 and 96. Locations impacted include Yuma, El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Somerton, Chiriaco Summit, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Salton City, Desert Center, Fortuna Foothills, Blythe, Holtville and Wellton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Decatur FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR COUNTY At 454 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jennings and Clayton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-18 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian .TD 16W continues to approach the Marianas. Showers and thunderstorms will increase this evening with the heaviest rainfall expected Tuesday. 16W remains very weak and disorganized with low confidence in the forecast over the next 24 hours, however, heavy rainfall remains a possibility. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CHST TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of the Marianas, including the following areas, Rota Island, Guam Island, Tinian Island and Saipan Island. * From Midnight ChST tonight through late Tuesday night. * Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with TD 16W. * Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible tonight through Tuesday night.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 00:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 115 AM MST. * At 1240 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles southwest of Yava to 10 miles southwest of Congress, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 00:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1254 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles west of Congress to 10 miles east of Aguila, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

