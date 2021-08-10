Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern McDowell, McDowell Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern McDowell; McDowell Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McDowell County through 945 PM EDT At 918 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Spruce Pine, or 6 miles northeast of Blue Ridge Parkway-Little Switzerland To Linville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Very heavy rainfall is likely as well. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Lake James State Park, Blue Ridge Parkway-Little Switzerland To Linville, Lake James, Craggy To Little Switzerland, Old Fort, Nebo, North Cove, Pleasant Gardens and Little Switzerland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH