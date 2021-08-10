Cancel
Cavalier County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR CAVALIER AND NORTHWESTERN PEMBINA COUNTIES At 823 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Langdon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olga, Vang, Walhalla and Leroy. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

