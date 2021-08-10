Legendary creative animators inspire young aspirants to the craft

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Some aspiring creators of animated films in our region got some help from a team of real pros at a Manassas, Virginia workshop over the weekend. Philo Barnhart — who worked on the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid — and his collaborator, Charles Mouisant were in northern Virginia to help share the latest techniques in comic and creative animation and delivering the message that their art can be a force for good to bring about social change, clean neighborhoods, building relationships with police and forge community cooperation.