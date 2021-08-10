Special Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rawlins Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Cheyenne and northwestern Rawlins Counties in northwestern Kansas, western Hitchcock and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 730 PM MDT/830 PM CDT/ At 655 PM MDT/755 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Wauneta to near Benkelman to 4 miles southwest of St. Francis. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Benkelman around 700 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bird City and Palisade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH