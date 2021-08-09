City commission approves HB1 lawsuit over the objections of the City Attorney
At their August 5 regular meeting, the Gainesville City Commission voted to move forward with a lawsuit to challenge HB1. The City has retained pro bono outside counsel to pursue the lawsuit–the Public Rights Project is a project of the Tides Center and Community Justice Project, Inc., to file a lawsuit on behalf of the City of Gainesville that facially challenges Section 1 of CS/HB 1 (2021).alachuachronicle.com
