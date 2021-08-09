City commission approves HB1 lawsuit over the objections of the City Attorney

“The sooner we get past this and get everybody jabbed, the better we’ll all be.” – Mayor Lauren Poe. At their August 5 meeting, the Gainesville City Commission discussed various measures they could take in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community. Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos said, “I do believe that we need to combat this, and the best way we can combat it is with vaccines… I think some of the things outlined by the charters of how we work on employee masking, I think we need to keep moving forward on that. I also believe that we should move towards drafting an ordinance that—while the state has said we can’t have emergency orders, I think there are ways that we can draft an ordinance that will allow us—if we set up certain parameters and hit certain conditions, the City Manager could put in place measures to require PPE, masks, other occupancy limits, things in that nature.