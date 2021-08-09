Cancel
Gainesville, FL

City commission approves HB1 lawsuit over the objections of the City Attorney

alachuachronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt their August 5 regular meeting, the Gainesville City Commission voted to move forward with a lawsuit to challenge HB1. The City has retained pro bono outside counsel to pursue the lawsuit–the Public Rights Project is a project of the Tides Center and Community Justice Project, Inc., to file a lawsuit on behalf of the City of Gainesville that facially challenges Section 1 of CS/HB 1 (2021).

alachuachronicle.com

City commission approves mandatory vaccines for employees and signals upcoming mask/occupancy ordinance for the general public

“The sooner we get past this and get everybody jabbed, the better we’ll all be.” – Mayor Lauren Poe. At their August 5 meeting, the Gainesville City Commission discussed various measures they could take in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community. Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos said, “I do believe that we need to combat this, and the best way we can combat it is with vaccines… I think some of the things outlined by the charters of how we work on employee masking, I think we need to keep moving forward on that. I also believe that we should move towards drafting an ordinance that—while the state has said we can’t have emergency orders, I think there are ways that we can draft an ordinance that will allow us—if we set up certain parameters and hit certain conditions, the City Manager could put in place measures to require PPE, masks, other occupancy limits, things in that nature.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission voted to file a lawsuit challenging Governor Ron DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill. In Thursday night’s meeting, the motion passed 4-to-3 with Commissioners Saco, Ward, and Hayes-Santos in dissent. Commissioners say the state does not have the authority to silence local communities and determine how local budgets are spent.
Florida Statewuft.org

Gainesville Might Become First Florida City To Sue Governor, State Attorney Over ‘Anti-Riot’ Law

The Gainesville City Commission will vote Thursday on whether or not to authorize the city to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Attorney General Ashley Moody over HB 1. DeSantis signed “The Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” into law on April 19, calling it the “strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country.”
