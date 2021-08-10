Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

The Farmers’ Almanac Just Released Its Extended Forecast For Winter In the Hudson Valley

By Hopkins
Posted by 
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kind of hard to think about winter when we've got another potential heatwave forecast for the week ahead here in August. However, the Farmers' Almanac just released their extended outlook for the 2021-22 winter season. Will this winter be as snowy and dreary as the last one, according to this forecast? We certainly hope not, though this long-range forecast may be a little more comforting.

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Weather And Climate#Hudson Valley#Farmers#Almanac#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWETM

A “frosty flip-flop winter” is what the Farmer’s Almanac states for winter of 2021-22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have just one more night of heat and humidity around here, but let’s take a minute to cool down. I mean way down, like winter cool down. Yes, we’re going to talk about winter for a second. The season is still 130 days away as of this writing, but it’s the time of year where the Farmer’s Almanac comes out with their annual winter outlook for the U.S.
EnvironmentNEWS10 ABC

A ‘frosty flip-flop winter’ is what the Farmer’s Almanac states for winter of 2021-22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have just one more night of heat and humidity around here, but let’s take a minute to cool down. I mean way down, like winter cool down. Yes, we’re going to talk about winter for a second. The season is still 130 days away as of this writing, but it’s the time of year where the Farmer’s Almanac comes out with their annual winter outlook for the U.S.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Do You Make Sun Tea, Hudson Valley?

I tend to drink a lot of iced tea, especially during the summer, and I recently mentioned making sun tea to someone and got a puzzled look as a response. "What is sun tea" was the follow up to my statement. I too was a bit confused, how could someone...
Environmentinformnny.com

A ‘frosty flip-flop winter’ is what the Farmer’s Almanac states for winter of 2021-22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have just one more night of heat and humidity around here, but let’s take a minute to cool down. I mean way down, like winter cool down. Yes, we’re going to talk about winter for a second. The season is still 130 days away as of this writing, but it’s the time of year where the Farmer’s Almanac comes out with their annual winter outlook for the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy