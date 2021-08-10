The Farmers’ Almanac Just Released Its Extended Forecast For Winter In the Hudson Valley

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have just one more night of heat and humidity around here, but let’s take a minute to cool down. I mean way down, like winter cool down. Yes, we’re going to talk about winter for a second. The season is still 130 days away as of this writing, but it’s the time of year where the Farmer’s Almanac comes out with their annual winter outlook for the U.S.