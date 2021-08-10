Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

LIDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Begin August 16

Posted by 
Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Begin August 16. From LADOTD, Lake Charles, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that motorists may see slow-moving traffic during non-peak hours along portions of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish on August 16 and August 17, 2021. This work is scheduled to survey I-10 as part of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project.

calcasieu.info

Comments / 0

Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
625
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Traffic
Lake Charles, LA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcasieu River Bridge#Scanning#I 10#Lidar#Weather#Topography#Dotd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for State Projects

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for State Projects. From the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Baton Rouge, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 12 projects around the state were let on August 11, 2021. Nine contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $31.7 million.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Announces Final Pass for Residential Hurricane Debris Pickup

Lake Charles Announces Final Pass for Residential Hurricane Debris Pickup. The City of Lake Charles has announced that FEMA’s residential debris pick-up program for Hurricanes Laura and Delta is coming to a close in the city. Property owners will need to have all residential debris to the curb by Monday, August 9, 2021. This is when the final pass for residential debris will begin. The final day debris removal contractors will be in the City is Friday, August 27.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Troopers Urge Motorists to Exercise Caution as Schools Across the State Resume

Louisiana State Troopers Urge Motorists to Exercise Caution as Schools Across the State Resume. As the 2021-22 school year quickly approaches, Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to drive with extra care and be especially aware of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children, and children walking or biking to school. Troopers along with local law enforcement will be patrolling school zones throughout the state, and speeding will not be tolerated while school zone speed limits are in effect. Most school zones have a reduced speed limit from 7:00-9:00 am and 2:00-4:00 pm. However, some zones are marked with slightly different times, and it is the responsibility of motorists to be aware of these speed zones and to reduce their speed accordingly.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Expected to Receive $5.8 Billion from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Today, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the state is expected to receive $5.8 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) over the next five years. The act is currently being considered by the U.S. Senate. Senator Bill Cassidy was instrumental in securing the funds allocated to the state from the $550 billion bipartisan act.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Renters and Landlords Impacted by COVID-19 Urged to Apply for Assistance as Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends

Louisiana Renters and Landlords Impacted by COVID-19 Urged to Apply for Assistance as Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends. From the Office of the Louisiana Governor – As the federal moratorium on evictions comes to an end Saturday, July 31, Governor John Bel Edwards is urging residents who are struggling with rent or utility bills due to COVID-19 related financial hardship to apply for millions in federal funds through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or through one of seven locally administered programs in Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans or St. Tammany parishes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy