LIDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Begin August 16
LIDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Begin August 16. From LADOTD, Lake Charles, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that motorists may see slow-moving traffic during non-peak hours along portions of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish on August 16 and August 17, 2021. This work is scheduled to survey I-10 as part of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project.calcasieu.info
