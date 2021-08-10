Fencing coach arrested on sex charges involving a minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a head fencing coach Monday afternoon on sex charges involving a minor. Metro police have arrested 37-year-old Robert Charles Piraino, who is the owner and head coach of Music City Fencing. He was charged with two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor. According to police, Piraino paid a 15-year-old female student to send him explicit photos and videos of herself, including one video in which the teen said she engaged in “dirty talk” at his request.