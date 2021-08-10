Cancel
Marlins' Sean Guenther: Sent down Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Guenther was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Guenther spent a week in the Marlins' bullpen after his contract was selected last Sunday, but he'll head back to the minors after he allowed four runs in 2.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Rockies. Left-hander Shawn Morimando's contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville as part of a move to take his place in the bullpen.

