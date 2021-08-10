Marlins' Sean Guenther: Sent down Monday

Bledsoe was traded to the Clippers on Sunday in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Less than a month ago, Bledsoe was dealt from New Orleans to Memphis as part of the Jonas Valanciunas-Steven Adams swap, but it was widely believed that the veteran guard would be re-routed before the start of the 2021-22 season. Bledsoe will now head back to Los Angeles to play for the franchise with which he spent the first three years of his pro career. The 31-year-old's value has taken a bit of a hit over the last year or so, but he'll bring much-needed depth, defense and playmaking to a roster that will likely be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for much of the 2021-22 season. The Clippers retained Reggie Jackson in free agency, but Bledsoe will likely be a top candidate -- along with Terance Mann and Luke Kennard -- to fill the other starting guard spot. Bledsoe closed last season with averages of 12.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game in 71 appearances for the Pelicans.
