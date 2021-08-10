Sweetnur's synergy of entertainment, music, and 'iron pies'

International streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal and many more platforms are gaining traction in the music industry. These platforms enable musicians and artists to be independent while distributing the music and grow a massive audience who can enjoy listening to the artist’s music. FriO Isa Blaque is a Utica, New York-based artist who creates diverse music and is dedicated to the music’s quality. Being a successful music artist was not a cakewalk for FriO. After doing 4 years in prison for shootings and being released in 2010. He strived to distribute music in his early days. FriO was opportunistic to leverage the increasing use of music apps and the internet. He started attracting more and more people with his music to cheer up and motivate themselves in life. FriO believes artists in the current times have more opportunities than ever, and the music industry is becoming more and more welcoming to the artists who have potential. It is no secret that significant music labels worldwide only collaborate with the prominent artist who is predicted to be successful with the music. FriO Isa Blaque is successful enough to sign a huge distribution deal with Sony Music Entertainment, one of the most dynamic labels in the music industry. This deal will become a pivotal point for FriO Isa Blaque and has plans to produce music of the gold standard.