Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sweetnur's synergy of entertainment, music, and 'iron pies'

By Susan Ellis
Posted by 
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I do have a huge vision with it. I'm hoping that the food trailer itself acts as a platform. It's a synergy of music and food and entertainment."

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Synergy#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Acton, TXHood County News

Entertainment

Gary P Nunn. A Saturday Night at Brock's in Acton Texas. Gary P. Nunn, born December 4, 1945 is an American country music singer-songwriter. He is best known for writing "London Homesick Blues", which was the theme song for Austin City Limits from 1977 to 2004 Nunn is also considered the father of the progressive country scene that started in Aust…
Musicaithority.com

Vinco Ventures Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces Music Streaming NFT Platform

Platform Launch Led by Exclusive Tory Lanez Music and Art Experience. Vinco Ventures, Inc. a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow., is pleased to announce the launch of its subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment’s first ever music streaming platform, led by the exclusive new album and art release of global superstar, Tory Lanez’s, titled “WHEN IT’S DARK.”
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Live Music and International Entertainment This Weekend at the 85th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival

It might be the country’s third-oldest fine arts festival, but the 85th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival also offers attendees plenty of live entertainment throughout the weekend. The Coca-Cola Main Stage features music in a variety of genres for three tune-filled days. The International Stage programming features hundreds of performers representing Atlanta’s global communities, this year appearing on the Main Stage. With entertainment ranging from dancing to singing and several additional varieties, the International Stage programming celebrates Atlanta’s diversity.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Jazz music was great at new entertainment venue

I am very concerned about the COVID-19 vaccination status in Allegany County and more importantly about the status of our health care providers. The Maryland Hospital Association has the policy that all hospitals in Maryland have fully vaccinated staff. UPMC Western Maryland and Garrett Regional Medical Center have decided not to comply with this policy. It should be noted that Mercy Hospital in Hagerstown and the hospital in Winchester, Virginia, require all staff to be vaccinated.
Food & DrinksAddison Independent

Rokeby's pie & ice cream returns this Sunday

Are you a lover of all things pie? Yes. (Come on, who isn’t.) Peach, apple, rhubarb, pecan, mince, all the berries you can imagine… pie. Yum. Well, we’re all in luck, because a spread of at least 54 pies, baked by over 20 volunteers, will be open to the public to come an enjoy during Rokeby Museum’s annual Pie & Ice Cream Social this Sunday, Aug. 15, from 1-4 p.m.
DrinksHouston Chronicle

Berres Brothers Announces Four Limited-Edition Coffee Flavors Just in Time for Fall

Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, a Wisconsin-based coffee roaster producing astonishingly smooth and consistent coffees that create a vacation from the ordinary, is thrilled to announce its four limited-edition flavors for coffee lovers to enjoy this fall. In addition to its seasonal flavored coffees including Sea Salt Toffee Crunch, Pumpkin Caramel, and Doe Eyes, the roasting company is also releasing Rack Attack, an unflavored coffee.
Stockbridge, MATimes Union

'Simone' looks to famed entertainer's militant side

In her 1965 song “Four Women,” the late pianist, singer and composer Nina Simone explored the varied attitudes, priorities and struggles of a quartet of Black women. Those personas come to life in Christina Ham’s “Nina Simone: Four Women,” a play with music that explicates the life and times of Simone, who is remembered for being a fierce activist as well as a brilliant musician. The new production by the Berkshire Theatre Group opens at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Mass., where it runs through Sept. 5.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Warner Music Entertainment & ‘Tina’ Outfit Lightbox Strike Co-Production Partnership

Warner Music Entertainment, the film and television division of Warner Music Group, is partnering with Tina producers Lightbox to develop, produce and finance non-fiction film and TV projects. The deal gives Lightbox owners Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn access to Warner Music’s catalogue, which features a long roster of renowned music labels. Lightbox has produced films including Whitney, which premiered at Cannes, Hip Hop Uncovered for FX, and Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine for Showtime. Projects to have come out for Warner Music Entertainment include American Utopia, Shane MacGowan doc Crock Of Gold, and Genius: Aretha. Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn said: “This...
MusicsocalTech.com

VersusGame Scores $3M From Music, Entertainment Names

A number of Southern California music and entertainment names are backing a Silicon Valley prediction startup, VersusGame, in a $3M funding. According to VersusGame--which lets users make popculture predictions through its mobile games--said the seed funding came from Mark Pincus, comedian Kevin Hart, Will.i.am, Jeffrey Katzenberg, TV reality show pro.
Restaurantsstaradvertiser.com

Perfect pies

A “pizza pie in the sky” dream, coupled with the passion for pizza of founders Inthira Marks and Matthew Resich, was realized when Brick Fire Tavern Chinatown opened as a 42-seat restaurant in October 2016, and specialized in Napoletana craft pizza paired with beer, wine, handcrafted cocktails and Italian-inspired dishes.
Nokesville, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Pied Piper Theatre’s Aladdin JR Production

Things aren’t always how they appear in the land of Agrabah. Discover “A Whole New World” this summer with Pied Piper Theatre in its production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. directed by Vincent Worthington. Follow “street rat” Aladdin (Jason Armstrong) throughout his magical adventure as he tries to gain the attention of the lovely Princess Jasmine (Isabella Schumacher) with some help from a genie (Frannie Stec) before the evil vizier Jafar (Erin Rigby) and his sidekick Iago (Lola Guadalupe) turn the palace upside down.
MusicPosted by
MarketRealist

Moving Past Mp3 Players, Music NFTs Are the Future of Entertainment

Currently living in a digital age, many cultural trends are adopted via the internet. Living through the global COVID-19 pandemic, many people have started to innovate the ways culture and communities are formed. With the rising notion of blockchain capabilities and the slow adoption of cryptocurrencies, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) took center stage and artists have started to make millions. While NFTs are heavily associated with digital arts, we're beginning to see a rise in use-cases beyond it like music. Enabling musicians and artists to monetize from their creations directly, many of them are turning to applications to start their journeys turning their music into NFTs and selling it.
Atascadero, CANew Times

Shuttered Venue Operators Grants to benefit local music and entertainment businesses

Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) recently announced that 41 venues in California's 24th District will receive funds from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG) program, divided between a total of more than $27.3 million. The program was created to support hard-hit businesses in the music and entertainment sector that were forced to close due to pandemic restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Best bets for this weekend's entertainment

Sit back and relax with some wine in a scenic setting during Wine in the Woods. Set for Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Elmhurst Picnic Grounds, 112 Municipal Lane, the wine festival runs from 3 to 8 p.m., rain or shine, and includes wine tastings, craft vendors, music by Dashboard Mary and a bonfire at dusk. Light fare will be available for purchase.
Musicthisis50.com

FriO Isa Blaque Inks Distribution Deal with Sony Music Entertainment

International streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal and many more platforms are gaining traction in the music industry. These platforms enable musicians and artists to be independent while distributing the music and grow a massive audience who can enjoy listening to the artist’s music. FriO Isa Blaque is a Utica, New York-based artist who creates diverse music and is dedicated to the music’s quality. Being a successful music artist was not a cakewalk for FriO. After doing 4 years in prison for shootings and being released in 2010. He strived to distribute music in his early days. FriO was opportunistic to leverage the increasing use of music apps and the internet. He started attracting more and more people with his music to cheer up and motivate themselves in life. FriO believes artists in the current times have more opportunities than ever, and the music industry is becoming more and more welcoming to the artists who have potential. It is no secret that significant music labels worldwide only collaborate with the prominent artist who is predicted to be successful with the music. FriO Isa Blaque is successful enough to sign a huge distribution deal with Sony Music Entertainment, one of the most dynamic labels in the music industry. This deal will become a pivotal point for FriO Isa Blaque and has plans to produce music of the gold standard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy