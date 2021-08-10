News from the Oil Patch (8/9)
The Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association holds its 84th Annual Convention & Expo beginning this weekend, Aug. 15-17, at Wichita's Century II Convention Center. Members of the Kansas Congressional delegation take part in a panel discussion on "The Changing Face of Energy Policy" on Aug 16 from 10-11 am. Senator Roger Marshall, Rep. Ron Estes, Rep. Jake LaTurner, and Rep. Tracey Mann will weigh in with KIOGA President Edward Cross moderating. The keynote speaker is former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who addresses the membership luncheon on Monday, Aug. 16 from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. You can find more information, including registration and booth information, at KIOGA's Web site at (https://kioga.org/).greatbendpost.com
