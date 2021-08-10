Cancel
Wichita, KS

News from the Oil Patch (8/9)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 6 days ago
The Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association holds its 84th Annual Convention & Expo beginning this weekend, Aug. 15-17, at Wichita's Century II Convention Center. Members of the Kansas Congressional delegation take part in a panel discussion on "The Changing Face of Energy Policy" on Aug 16 from 10-11 am. Senator Roger Marshall, Rep. Ron Estes, Rep. Jake LaTurner, and Rep. Tracey Mann will weigh in with KIOGA President Edward Cross moderating. The keynote speaker is former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who addresses the membership luncheon on Monday, Aug. 16 from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. You can find more information, including registration and booth information, at KIOGA's Web site at (https://kioga.org/).

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. most populous county: Get vaccinated or take weekly tests

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren't vaccinated. “With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe,” Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said in a statement. “Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve.”
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Sorghum midge activity in Southwest Kansas

Grain sorghum is in various stages of flowering in the southwest right now. Once flowering begins, growers might want to keep an eye out for sorghum midge. Historically, sorghum midge has not been a significant pest in Kansas and has been primarily observed in the southeast portion of the state. However, in the last several years, there have been localized outbreaks in the south-central, west-central and southwestern portions of the state. Growers that had issues in previous seasons should pay close attention to their fields as it is unclear if this pest is going to start playing a bigger role in our annual sorghum pest lineup. Sorghum growers in these regions are encouraged to scout for sorghum midge this year. If midges are observed, sharing that information with your local extension agent would provide useful information as to the distribution of the midge during the 2021 growing season.
EnvironmentPosted by
Great Bend Post

Global Sizzling: July was hottest month on record

Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of record keeping, U.S. weather officials announced. As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

U.S. Rep. Mann talks to voters in Great Bend

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann held a town hall meeting at the American Legion in Great Bend Friday, Aug. 13. He represents what is known as the “Big First” district which includes 63 counties in western and northern Kansas, including Barton County. About 30 people listened to the Republican Congressman discuss a number of topics including infrastructure spending, immigration, voting rights legislation, abortion and environmental issues.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. travel quarantine list includes mass gatherings

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include the state of Louisiana. No new countries have been added and the countries of Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Jersey and The United Kingdom have been removed. KDHE has also...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas redistricting focus on Democrat congresswoman

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Ten years of population shifts will boost the clout of the Kansas City and Wichita areas in Kansas politics and fuel a fight over redrawing the district of the only Democrat representing the state in Congress. The Republican-controlled Legislature must use U.S. Census data released this...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

More masking as rise in COVID cases strains Kan. hospitals

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Another Kansas school district is reinstating masking requirements to combat COVID-19 outbreaks and vaccination efforts are increasing as younger patients and staffing shortages strain the state’s hospitals. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Kansas has risen over the past two weeks from 667.57...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas has half the number of COVID deaths as Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Missouri has topped 10,000, according to the state health department’s coronavirus dashboard Thursday. Twice as many as in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday for a total of 5357. The dashboard in Missouri showed...
Atchison County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Man killed by out of control, driverless pickup

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevy Silverado was driverless and traveling out of control westbound on a private driveway at 3789 U.S. 73 Highway. David W. Richardson, 61, St. Joseph, Mo., pursued the...
TrafficPosted by
Great Bend Post

KDOT kicks off 2021 Local Consult with online survey

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has launched a survey to seek public input ahead of the 2021 Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) Local Consult process. Participating in the survey gives KDOT insight on the public’s top transportation areas of focus and the ways in which communities across the state may be changing.

