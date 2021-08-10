News from the Oil Patch (8/9)

Grain sorghum is in various stages of flowering in the southwest right now. Once flowering begins, growers might want to keep an eye out for sorghum midge. Historically, sorghum midge has not been a significant pest in Kansas and has been primarily observed in the southeast portion of the state. However, in the last several years, there have been localized outbreaks in the south-central, west-central and southwestern portions of the state. Growers that had issues in previous seasons should pay close attention to their fields as it is unclear if this pest is going to start playing a bigger role in our annual sorghum pest lineup. Sorghum growers in these regions are encouraged to scout for sorghum midge this year. If midges are observed, sharing that information with your local extension agent would provide useful information as to the distribution of the midge during the 2021 growing season.