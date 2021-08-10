Frontier League Baseball | It's go time for Miners in division race

When the Miners take their third trip to Evansville in less than a month Tuesday night to start a three-game series, they’ll do so with the knowledge that it’s go time. They trail the Otters by 6 ½ games in the West Division with 30 games left in the season. Southern Illinois (35-31) also trails second-place Florence by 4 ½ games, so there’s the not-so-little matter of jumping over the Y’Alls before they can overtake Evansville.