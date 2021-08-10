Mike Conley came back to Utah to try to win a championship
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Mike Conley had offers to go elsewhere. But he wanted to run it back, and the Jazz are more than happy to have him back. “I knew how the Jazz felt, how badly they wanted to keep this team together,” said Conley, who signed a 3-year, $68-million dollar free agent deal last week. “There’s a comfort zone here. It’s somewhere where I feel really comfortable. I feel like I can continue to grow and continue to help this team get to the next level.”www.abc4.com
