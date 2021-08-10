Cancel
Iowa City, IA

ICPD responds to shots fired on Bittersweet Court

By Tommy Lang
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa City Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Bittersweet Court. According to an ICPD news release, officers responded to the 2400 block of Bittersweet Court just before 5pm Friday for a female reporting that another female tried to shoot her. Officers located the victim, who reported another female approached her, began arguing with her, pulled out a handgun, and attempted to shoot her. A shell casing and property damage from the bullet were located at the scene, and witnesses told officers they saw another person fire a gun at the victim.

