ICPD responds to shots fired on Bittersweet Court

Iowa City Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Bittersweet Court. According to an ICPD news release, officers responded to the 2400 block of Bittersweet Court just before 5pm Friday for a female reporting that another female tried to shoot her. Officers located the victim, who reported another female approached her, began arguing with her, pulled out a handgun, and attempted to shoot her. A shell casing and property damage from the bullet were located at the scene, and witnesses told officers they saw another person fire a gun at the victim.