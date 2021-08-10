Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Back to practice
Sanders (foot) returned to practice Monday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. The veteran now can resume getting to work familiarizing himself with quarterback Josh Allen and a new offense. Sanders is bound to get plenty of looks during practice in the near term while Stefon Diggs rests a knee injury. Diggs, Cole Beasley, Sanders and Gabriel Davis are expected to form the Bills' main receiving corps this season.www.cbssports.com
