Texans' Rex Burkhead: Works at wide receiver
Burkhead (knee) worked out at receiver and running back during team drills Monday, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. Burkhead has been working out regularly in camp after undergoing offseason knee surgery. He joins a group of four running backs that all have a track record of catching the ball out of the backfield, so having one of them practice with wide receivers might be a way to keep all four on the opening-week roster. Houston currently is carrying 12 wide receivers in camp.www.cbssports.com
