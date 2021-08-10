Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 615 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along West Clear Creek and Bull Run Creek leading into the Verde River. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clear Creek Campgrounds. This includes the following swimming holes Bull Pen Day Use Area and West Clear Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 260 between mile markers 225 and 237. This includes the following streams and drainages West Clear Creek, Verde River, Gap Creek, Walker Creek, and Bull Run Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE