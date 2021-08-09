Former Auburn football star Craig Ogletree dies at 53 from COVID complications

Former Auburn football star Craig Ogletree died Monday from complications of COVID-19, the school announced. He was 53. Ogletree, an All-SEC linebacker on the Tigers’ 1989 team, had spent the last several years as a pastor in his native Georgia and as an executive with Georgia Power. Former teammate Quentin Riggins, Ogletree’s fellow linebacker and college roommate, referred to Ogletree as a “very special person.”