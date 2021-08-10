Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Novi Detroit Catholic Central football player dies days after collapse during conditioning

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovi Detroit Catholic Central sophomore Stephen Sylvester died Saturday, five days after collapsing during a conditioning practice last Monday at CC. “We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Stephen. He was a bright young man, and a valued member of our school community. At this point we ask for some privacy for the family, our students, our faculty, and our staff while we work to support all of those so intimately impacted by this loss.”

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#American Football#Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy