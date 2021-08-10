Novi Detroit Catholic Central football player dies days after collapse during conditioning
Novi Detroit Catholic Central sophomore Stephen Sylvester died Saturday, five days after collapsing during a conditioning practice last Monday at CC. “We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Stephen. He was a bright young man, and a valued member of our school community. At this point we ask for some privacy for the family, our students, our faculty, and our staff while we work to support all of those so intimately impacted by this loss.”www.freep.com
