Las Vegas, NV

1st day of school smooth sailing for Rose Warren Elementary students

By 8NewsNow staff
8newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 300,000 students were back in the classroom in Clark County Monday, and it went without any major issues. Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools, including Rose Warren Elementary School near Alta and Torrey Pines. Principal Stephanie Auclair says parents were excited to bring the kids back, and the school didn’t have any issues with masks.

