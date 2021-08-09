Cancel
WATCH: Sixers star Ben Simmons knocks down 3-pointers with trainer

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is one of those rare players in the league who can make a big impact on the game despite not being able to score on a consistent basis. He is an elite defender, and he creates a lot of looks for his teammates.

However, there is no question he needs to add to his offensive game in terms of his scoring. It would make him and the Sixers a much more dangerous opponent.

Simmons was back in the gym on Monday with his trainer, Chris Johnson, as he continued to work on his 3-point shot. At this point, he needs to take the necessary reps to become more consistent on the shot. But he needs to take these shots in games.

At this point, these videos seem rather pointless to a lot of the fan base. These videos come out every summer, and Simmons still refuses to take any shots outside of the paint in the winter and spring. If nothing else, the videos offer hope that at some point, he may take that next step.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

