7 Places In Vermont That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer

By Marla Stein
 6 days ago

Did you know that there are so many gems in Vermont that’ll have you doing a double take and make you think that you’re in the Caribbean? This includes lakes with crystal blue water, rushing waterfalls, lush greenery, and scenic hikes that look like you’re in paradise. The following list highlights seven spectacular spots in Vermont that’ll make you feel as if you’re vacationing on a tropical island. So, continue on to learn how you can transport yourself to the Caribbean without leaving the Green Mountain state.

1. Emerald Lake, Dorset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqSx3_0bMnoOZT00
Google/Justin Berry
Take some time to enjoy the scenery while kayaking on this scenic lake. To reach this destination that's reminiscent of the Caribbean, visit Emerald Lake State Park.

2. Lake Shaftsbury, Shaftsbury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bheA_0bMnoOZT00
Google/Bob Ricketson
Pull up a chair and relax under the trees while taking in the gorgeous reflection of the clouds on the clear blue water. To reach this stunning slice of heaven in Vermont, head to
Lake Shaftsury State Park.

3. Moss Glen Falls, Stowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHM6F_0bMnoOZT00
Flickr/Schen Photography
If you visit Moss Glen Falls in the summer, you'll need to remind yourself that you're still in Vermont.

4. Thundering Brook Falls Trail, Killington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vutd_0bMnoOZT00
Google/Melissa Pendelton
Although Vermont isn't the tropics, the greenery along Thundering Brook Falls Trail is just as lush as a forest you'd find in the Caribbean.

5. Kenneth Ward Memorial Access Area, Moretown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4az2GZ_0bMnoOZT00
Google/Adam Schwartz
Aside from looking like the tropics, the stunning views at Kenneth Ward Memorial Access Area also look like a painting.

6. Lake Saint Catherine, Wells and Poultney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Up3pl_0bMnoOZT00
Google/Rick Glasener
Even though the water at Lake Saint Catherine looks inviting, it probably won't be as warm as the water in the Caribbean.

7. Lake Dunmore, Salisbury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNdHD_0bMnoOZT00
Google/Ashley Wolff Art
Just like Caribbean sunsets, the views on Lake Dunmore will wow you too.

If you’d like to see more stunning views of Vermont after you’ve visited these spots sure to remind you of the Caribbean, check out this article: 11 Unimaginably Beautiful Places In Vermont That You Must See Before You Die .

The post 7 Places In Vermont That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer appeared first on Only In Your State .

