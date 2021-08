DENVER (CBS4) – A shift in the upper-level wind pattern over Colorado will obscure the sky with a thick blanket of smoke this weekend. It’s mostly coming from the Dixie Wildfire in California. It has prompted an alert for unhealthy air across the entire state of Colorado on Saturday and there’s a good chance we’ll see additional alerts Sunday. According to the state health department, this is the first statewide alert for bad air in at least a decade. You should limit your time outdoors as much as possible over the next few days, even if you are healthy and don’t suffer...