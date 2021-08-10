Cancel
Missouri State

119th Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday, COVID tests and vaccines available to fairgoers

By Emily Manley
nwahomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair kicks off later this week. With more than 300,000 people expected to attend, officials plan to push COVID safety and vaccination. Last year, the fair took a different route with no concerts, grandstand events, or carnival, just a youth livestock show. This year, it’s back to normal, but fairgoers will also be able to find hundreds of hand sanitizer stations, masks, and even a COVID vaccine on the fairgrounds.

