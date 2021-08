The Heat are expected to be one of the few contenders with a ton of cap space this summer. That being said, Miami opted to pick up Goran Dragic's $19.4 million team option this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. While that will certainly eat into the Heat's cap space, the organization clearly believes they can move Dragic should Lowry decide to sign with the Heat and a sign-and-trade between Toronto and Miami can't be worked out. Alternatively, Dragic could be used in a sign-and-trade with Toronto for Lowry, as Wojnarowski reported.