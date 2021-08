Judge embraces Bill Parcells, Tom Coughlin. This really wasn’t the big deal it was made out to be. “And the Giants on the first day of pads are out here competing so they end up in a brawl. Are you joking? That is incredible…” Irvin said passionately. “… Because if you’re competing at practice, on what I call the battleground, you’re going to have so much fun and win on what I call the playground, on game day. That was incredible. I love the Giants fighting on the first day of pads.