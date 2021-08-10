Looking for proposals to develop Wilson Street

A crowd showed up to a vacant lot on Wilson Street for beers, snow cones and an announcement: the area is open for business. Charlie Jernigan, chairman of the Oak Ridge Land Bank, which owns the land across from the Marriott by Hilton hotel, made the announcement that his group mailed out requests for proposals Friday, Aug. 5, for private developers to develop the land. Jernigan said the land bank would review the responses in two months.