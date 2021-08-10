Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Ridge, TN

Looking for proposals to develop Wilson Street

Oak Ridger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crowd showed up to a vacant lot on Wilson Street for beers, snow cones and an announcement: the area is open for business. Charlie Jernigan, chairman of the Oak Ridge Land Bank, which owns the land across from the Marriott by Hilton hotel, made the announcement that his group mailed out requests for proposals Friday, Aug. 5, for private developers to develop the land. Jernigan said the land bank would review the responses in two months.

www.oakridger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Oak Ridge, TN
Business
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#The Oak Ridge Land Bank#Japanese#The Land Bank#Rutgers#Wendy#Amse#The U S#Ucor#Realtylink#The Main Street Oak Ridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy