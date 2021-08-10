Severe Weather Statement issued for Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stutsman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL LAMOURE AND SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern North Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
