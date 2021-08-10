Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Androscoggin County, ME

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 21:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern New Hampshire and southern and south central Maine. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, ME
County
Knox County, ME
County
Androscoggin County, ME
City
Knox, ME
County
Sagadahoc County, ME
County
York County, ME
State
Maine State
County
Kennebec County, ME
State
New Hampshire State
County
Waldo County, ME
County
Lincoln County, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Dense Fog Advisory#Androscoggin#Coastal Cumberland#Coastal Waldo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy