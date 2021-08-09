You Can’t Hand Out Water in Georgia Voting Lines Anymore - What Does That Say About Us?

The reasons for this are myriad but include a progressive civic engagement movement in the state that captured the attention of the American public when it pulled together the votes to elect Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff -- and President Joe Biden. Stacey Abrams’ high-profile bid to become the state’s first African American governor, which in 2018 energized a previously unengaged group of voters who now believe a progressive wave is possible in Georgia, also placed the state’s elections in the national spotlight.