Killer Disinformation: How Anti-Vaccine Propaganda Hijacked American Political Discourse

That’s at the heart of the explanation provided by millions of Americans these days who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or even to wear masks. While these doubters and deniers advance all manner of more specific rationales — that the vaccines and masks are part of a monstrous conspiracy to control everyone’s lives, that vaccines will produce all manner of negative health effects so serious that it’s worth contracting and spreading the virus in order to avoid them, that the so-called pandemic is all a hoax – the common central premise is that several key government institutions and the people who run them (not to mention several titans of industry) are either utterly incompetent, liars, or both.