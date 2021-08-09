Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Killer Disinformation: How Anti-Vaccine Propaganda Hijacked American Political Discourse

citywatchla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden lamented the proliferation of anti-vaxxer content, declaring: “They’re killing people. Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and that – and they’re killing people.” Biden elaborated upon his comment, spotlighting a “disinformation dozen” on social media, which recent research shows are responsible for two-thirds of the lies being disseminated about Covid-19 vaccines, and up to three-quarters of Facebook’s anti-vaccine content. This disinformation dozen includes entrepreneurs such as Ty and Charlene Bollinger and Joseph Mercola, anti-vaccine activists such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kevin Jenkins, and physicians such as Rashid Buttar, Christiane Northrup, and Sherri Tenpenny, among others.

citywatchla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Marsha Blackburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Propaganda#Non Profit Journalism#Americans#Republican#Big Tech#Fox News#Axios Ipsos#Hispanic#Social Media#Msnbc#Cnn#The New York Times#Cbs#Abc#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
SocietyYakima Herald Republic

Column: Here’s how Fox News’ white supremacist propaganda can be stopped

In March 2006, then-CNN host Lou Dobbs told viewers about a Mexican conspiracy to reconquer the Southwest, which the United States took from Mexico 158 years earlier in the Mexican-American War. “There are some Mexican citizens and some Mexican Americans who want to see California, New Mexico and parts of...
InternetHouston Chronicle

The Covid Misinformation on Social Media Is Coming From Inside Congress

Rand Paul, a United States senator and Republican Party figure of considerable stature, was suspended by YouTube on Wednesday for violating the platform’s policy about spreading Covid-19 misinformation. Paul has long been a vocal opponent of measures to prevent the spread of the disease, sparring often with Dr. Anthony Fauci...
U.S. Politicslawfareblog.com

How Identity Propaganda Is Used to Undermine Political Power

Soon after Joe Biden chose California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in the summer of 2020, the rash of attacks began. There was the typical rhetoric of then-President Trump on display in his calling her “nasty,” “disrespectful” and “phony.” There were also conspiracy theories about Harris’s parents’ immigration status and her eligibility for higher office, disingenuous and strategic questions about her Black identity, and stereotyped expectations of her racial and gender identity.
U.S. PoliticsHarvard Health

How the government can support a free press and cut disinformation

The mainstream news industry has been in sharp decline since the 1990s, owing to a series of financial and cultural changes brought by the rise of the internet. Amid the closing or shrinking of newspapers, magazines, and other legacy news outlets, Americans have increasingly turned to social media and heavily partisan websites and cable networks as their main sources of news and information, which has led to a proliferation of disinformation and misinformation and fueled polarization.
Public HealthPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rob Schofield | Vaccine hesitancy caused by decades of anti-government propaganda

That’s at the heart of the explanation provided by millions of Americans these days who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or even to wear masks. While these doubters and deniers advance all manner of more specific rationales — that the vaccines and masks are part of a monstrous conspiracy to control everyone’s lives, that vaccines will produce all manner of negative health effects so serious that it’s worth contracting and spreading the virus in order to avoid them, that the so-called pandemic is all a hoax – the common central premise is that several key government institutions and the people who run them (not to mention several titans of industry) are either utterly incompetent, liars, or both.
Iola Register

Whom do the unvaccinated Americans blame for surge?

Most unvaccinated Americans don’t blame themselves for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., pointing instead to international travelers, mainstream media and President Joe Biden as causes. An Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that among the unvaccinated, 37% blame people traveling to the U.S. from other countries, 27%...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
U.S. Politicsgreensboro.com

Rob Schofield: Decades of anti-government propaganda take their toll

That’s at the heart of the explanation provided by millions of Americans these days who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or even to wear masks. While these doubters and deniers advance all manner of more specific rationales:. That the vaccines and masks are part of a monstrous conspiracy to...
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

Scalise’s misleading clip job claiming ‘vaccine misinformation’ by Democrats

“Democrats have a history of vaccine misinformation and not trusting science.”. Republicans, especially supporters of former president Donald Trump, increasingly make up a large share of people refusing coronavirus vaccines, according to various surveys. With Democrats claiming that Republicans are not trusting science, Scalise, the House minority whip, decided to go on the offense, releasing a video claiming that Democrats actually are purveyors of vaccine misinformation.
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Right-wing media brainwashes the anti-vaccine crowd

The article “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1) about vaccine hesitancy in Washington County offered another exhibit in the case to be made about how conservative media propaganda is disguised as news. Several individuals in the story mentioned all the “lies” by government officials as a reason for distrust of the vaccine. One vaccine skeptic said Fox News had veered too far left (maybe because Sean Hannity came out in support of vaccinations?). Other conspiracy fictions also were mentioned.
U.S. Politicskrwg.org

Herrell must stop the anti-vaccine rhetoric; it's not the time for politics

Commentary: Republican 2nd District Congresswoman Yvette Herrell made news earlier this week for signing on to co-sponsor legislation that would withhold federal dollars from schools and universities that mandate COVID vaccinations before students, teachers, staff faculty can attend. Don’t fret. The bill will not become law. Filed by Republican Georgia...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Salon

The Republican strategy to sabotage Biden's vaccine rollout is backfiring

The right's strategy on COVID-19 vaccines, as planned and executed by the Republican Party and Fox News, was a simple as it was sinister: sabotage President Joe Biden's rollout by sacrificing the bodies of their own supporters. If they could convince enough of their people to avoid the vaccine, they could keep COVID-19 transmission rates high and garner headlines from easily duped mainstream outlets declaring things like "Biden falls short" or "Biden fails to contain the virus." For a brief moment in early July, it seemed the plan was working, with a series of headlines that seemingly blamed Biden, flatly ignoring the growing partisan divide on vaccine uptake.
PharmaceuticalsWBUR

How The 'Disinformation Dozen' Spreads Vaccine Misinformation Online

“There’s Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who runs an anti-vaccine nonprofit called Children’s Health defense," disinformation expert John Gregory says. "There’s Dr. Joseph Mercola, who has kind of built an empire around natural health supplements, and getting people to believe that you can’t trust the rest of the medical industry; you can only trust people like me."

Comments / 0

Community Policy