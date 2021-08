Tuca & Bertie can hang out in your house after making this free craft pattern from Adult Swim. The network showed off this cool needlepoint design on their Twitter account and fans seemed amped to have a new hobby to try out at home. Over the course of the pandemic, a bunch of people have taken to needlepoint to pass the time at home. You could even get started today while you wait for the wild adventures of everyone’s favorite bird ladies as they try to adjust to their lives in the big city. It’s been a wild summer for Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish as their show got a third season announcement not too long ago. Adult Swim rolled out the red carpet for the show when Season 2 began a few months ago. After leaving Netflix, a lot of people were wondering what shape Tuca & Bertie would take on a new network. It’s safe to say that the audience traveled and they’ll be wanting plenty more adventures with the duo. Check out the post down below: