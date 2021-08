While it has all the trappings of a procedural, Evil has been able to mostly avoid the larger reckoning the genre is going through… because, well, they’re demon hunters and not cops. Yes, the Catholic Church has plenty of institutional evils of its own that the show is increasingly picking away at. Aside from Kristen’s cop friend Mira (Kristen Connolly), though, it’s been able to sidestep any controversy surrounding its portrayals of the police, while adhering to a TV structure that exists almost exclusively to prop up cop narratives. But by exploring institutionalized police racism in this episode, Evil is able to continue touching upon modern American evils and acknowledge the procedural framework that helps it work so well.