Back in February, Ford Authority reported that Oshkosh Defense had been chosen as the company that will supply the United States Postal Service (USPS) with new postal service carriers to replace the long-running Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV). Then, in June, Ford Authority reported that Ford will supply engines, transmissions, suspension parts, and other components for the next-generation model. Oshkosh was planning to begin producing this next-gen vehicle at its South Carolina plant in 2023, but now, that launch could be delayed by a pending lawsuit, according to the Associated Press.