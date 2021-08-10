Cancel
Eye Candy: Release Dates, Episodes, And More - What We Know So Far

By Ralph Schwartz
"Eye Candy" will finally get some eyeballs. For all the Victoria Justice fans out there, we're not talking about a second season of the digital crime drama called "Eye Candy" that MTV canceled back in 2015 (via Screen Rant). You probably can give up on that one at this point. No, this "Eye Candy" is a Chrissy Teigen-produced food show that was all set to debut on Quibi in 2020, according to Deadline. Before you ask "what's a Quibi?" — don't worry about it. The streaming service intended solely for smartphones launched in April 2020 but then vanished six months later, as Quibi couldn't attract nearly the number of subscribers it was aiming for (via Business Insider).

Mashed

Mashed

