Eye Candy: Release Dates, Episodes, And More - What We Know So Far

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Aug. 13 is no omen of bad luck, at least for The Kissing Booth films. The newest movie, The Kissing Booth 3, sits at the top at No. 1, and the first film in the series, The Kissing Booth, sneaks into the list at No. 10 as old fans start their rewatch and new fans jump in to see what the hubbub is all about. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo is second, and Damon Wayans' 1995 comedy Major Payne is in third, for some reason I still have no answers for.