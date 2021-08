The Buffalo Sabres look poised to finish among the worst teams in the league for the 2021-22 season, as they did last year. The team traded away players such as Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, and Jack Eichel is expected to be moved before training camp begins. Both of their goaltenders in Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton signed with new teams in free agency, and they brought in Craig Andersen and Aaron Dell to replace them. Looking at various metrics, Andersen and Dell are among the worst tandems in the league. When compared to all goaltenders that played in one game last season, they ranked 29th and 75th, respectively, in terms of their goals saved above expected (GSAA) at 5v5.