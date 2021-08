Aug. 9 (UPI) -- About half of South Koreans in a recent poll said they are opposed to any postponement of planned joint exercises. Five hundred people responded to an automated phone survey sent to 9,481 individuals on Friday, conducted by Realmeter on behalf of local network YTN. Among the respondents about 50.4% said they are opposed to delays to exercises, with 35% of the entire group expressing "total opposition" to postponement, Newsis reported Monday.